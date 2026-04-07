Naji Marshall Injury: Exits to locker room
Marshall (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
While it's unclear exactly why he headed back to the locker room, Marshall contested a shot and took a hard fall before limping off the court. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
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