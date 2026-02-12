Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Exits with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Marshall has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left foot strain. He collected 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Marshall was dealing with a left foot issue heading into Thursday's game, so it appears he may have aggravated the injury. Fortunately, the Mavs don't play again until Feb. 20, leaving him ample time to rest up.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
