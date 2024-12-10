Naji Marshall Injury: Expected to suit up Tuesday

Marshall (illness) is expected to play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Thunder, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

The 26-year-old is expected to return from a four-game absence streak due to an illness, and he should see a sizable role with P.J. Washington (illness) unlikely to suit up. Over his last five outings (three starts), Marshall has averaged 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 25.4 minutes per contest.