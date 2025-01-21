Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Iffy with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:58pm

Marshall (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Marshall is dealing with an illness, so the Mavericks will likely see how he's feeling closer to Wednesday's tipoff before determining his game status. With Klay Thompson (ankle) and Quentin Grimes (back) also uncertain to play against Minnesota, Dallas could be forced to turn to Spencer Dinwiddie and Olivier-Maxence Prosper for a heavy dose of playing time.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
