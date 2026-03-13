Naji Marshall Injury: Listed as questionable
Marshall is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers with left foot soreness.
Presumably, the Mavericks are contemplating a maintenance day for Marshall during the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Marshall ends up sitting, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin (finger) could see an uptick in minutes for Dallas.
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