Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:23am

Marshall is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers with left foot soreness.

Presumably, the Mavericks are contemplating a maintenance day for Marshall during the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Marshall ends up sitting, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin (finger) could see an uptick in minutes for Dallas.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago