Naji Marshall Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Marshall (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Marshall injured his left hip during the Mavericks' 116-103 loss to the Clippers. The injury is severe enough for him to miss the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against San Antonio. With several Mavericks players missing Wednesday's contest, more minutes will be available for Ryan Nembhard, AJ Johnson, John Poulakidas and Khris Middleton.