Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Marshall (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Marshall injured his left hip during the Mavericks' 116-103 loss to the Clippers. The injury is severe enough for him to miss the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against San Antonio. With several Mavericks players missing Wednesday's contest, more minutes will be available for Ryan Nembhard, AJ Johnson, John Poulakidas and Khris Middleton.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago