Naji Marshall Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Marshall (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Marshall will miss Sunday's contest due to a right finger contusion, presumably suffered during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton figure to see extra minutes with Marshall out.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
