Naji Marshall Injury: Practices Tuesday

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Marshall (illness) practiced Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall has missed five of the Mavericks' first six games in December due to an illness, but his presence on the court Tuesday seemingly has him trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Clippers. The 26-year-old has played at least 26 minutes in five of his last six appearances and has averaged 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 assists, but Dallas was without one or both of Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson or PJ Washington for each of those contests.