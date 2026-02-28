Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:13pm

Marshall (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Marshall appears to have picked up a right finger contusion in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, during which he posted four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes. The Mavericks are already shorthanded with Cooper Flagg (foot) and P.J. Washington (ankle) dealing with injuries, so Marshall's availability will be key for the Dallas frontcourt.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago