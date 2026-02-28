Naji Marshall Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Marshall (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Marshall appears to have picked up a right finger contusion in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, during which he posted four points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes. The Mavericks are already shorthanded with Cooper Flagg (foot) and P.J. Washington (ankle) dealing with injuries, so Marshall's availability will be key for the Dallas frontcourt.