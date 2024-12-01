Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland.

Marshall left the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set early due to an illness during Saturday's win over Utah, in which he contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes. The 26-year-old has carved out a significant role with the club this season, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Memphis.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now