Naji Marshall Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland.

Marshall left the first leg of Dallas' back-to-back set early due to an illness during Saturday's win over Utah, in which he contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes. The 26-year-old has carved out a significant role with the club this season, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Memphis.