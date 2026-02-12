Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Trending in right direction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Marshall (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Marshall was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a left foot strain, but it's looking like he'll be cleared to take the court in his team's final game before the All-Star break. Expect official word from the Mavs closer to tipoff.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
