Naji Marshall Injury: Trending in right direction
Marshall (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Marshall was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to a left foot strain, but it's looking like he'll be cleared to take the court in his team's final game before the All-Star break. Expect official word from the Mavs closer to tipoff.
