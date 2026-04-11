Naji Marshall Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Marshall (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls.

It appears as though Marshall will miss a third consecutive game while tending to a left hip contusion. If he's indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, he'll end the 2025-26 regular season averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 threes over 29.5 minutes per game. Klay Thompson (rest), Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas should operate in elevated roles if Marshall is sidelined.