Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Marshall (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls.

It appears as though Marshall will miss a third consecutive game while tending to a left hip contusion. If he's indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, he'll end the 2025-26 regular season averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 threes over 29.5 minutes per game. Klay Thompson (rest), Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas should operate in elevated roles if Marshall is sidelined.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago