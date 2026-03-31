Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Marshall (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Marshall is out for both ends of this back-to-back set with an illness. Max Christie and Khris Middleton should both push for minutes in the 30s for the injury-plagued Mavericks on Tuesday.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
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