Naji Marshall News: Available vs. New Orleans

Marshall (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will return to the hardwood after a four-game absence due to an illness. He's been a solid contributor when available, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.