Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Available vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 3:38pm

Marshall (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will return to the hardwood after a four-game absence due to an illness. He's been a solid contributor when available, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game since the beginning of January.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
