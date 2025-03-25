Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall News: Back in first unit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 4:17pm

Marshall is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) and Anthony Davis (adductor) both sidelined, Marshall will get a chance to rejoin the starting group Tuesday. The move to the first unit should give Marshall plenty of streaming appeal, as he's averaged 22.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.8 minutes over nine games as a starter this month.

