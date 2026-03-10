Naji Marshall News: Back in starting lineup

Marshall will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

After missing two straight games to begin March, Marshall came off the bench in three consecutive contests and handled a limited workload. However, he's back in the starting lineup Tuesday, sending Khris Middleton to a reserve role. As a starter this season, Marshall has averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.