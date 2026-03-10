Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 4:21pm

Marshall will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

After missing two straight games to begin March, Marshall came off the bench in three consecutive contests and handled a limited workload. However, he's back in the starting lineup Tuesday, sending Khris Middleton to a reserve role. As a starter this season, Marshall has averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
