Naji Marshall News: Big night on defense Friday

Marshall posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 100-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The five steals were a career high for Marshall, and he's scored at least 16 points in seven of the last eight games. During that stretch, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 boards, 4.8 steals, 1.4 steals and 1.1 threes, and as long as he stays healthy he should retain a significant role in the rotation for the injury-depleted Mavs.