Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Coming off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Marshall is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Bulls on Saturday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will retreat to the bench Saturday due to P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis both returning to action Saturday. Marshall started in 11 of the Mavericks' last 12 games and averaged 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 36.4 minutes per game over that span.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now