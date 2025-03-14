Naji Marshall News: Continues to surge Friday

Marshall supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 133-96 loss to Houston.

Marshall continued his recent surge Friday, scoring at least 15 points in his seventh consecutive outing. The 27-year-old forward should continue to see an expanded role for the short-handed Mavericks down the stretch of the season. Across this seven-game stretch, Marhsall has averaged 23.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 35.8 minutes.