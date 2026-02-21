Naji Marshall News: Delivers well-rounded line
Marshall (foot) recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 122-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Marshall had been forced out of the Mavericks' previous game Feb. 12 against the Lakers due to a left foot strain, but the All-Star break afforded him plenty of time to heal. He was back in the starting five for the second straight game and came through with a well-rounded stat line, though his efficiency left something to be desired. Marshall is still converting at a robust 52.6 percent clip from the field on the season, though he's offering little production from beyond the arc (0.9 triples per game).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 129 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 129 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More