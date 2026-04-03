Naji Marshall News: Ejected Friday

Marshall was ejected in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Magic after being assessed two technical fouls, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports. He'll finish with nine points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Marshall was assessed his second technical foul with 10:40 remaining in the final quarter while on the bench, and his ejection came shortly after head coach Jason Kidd was tossed. The 28-year-old forward struggled in his return from a two-game absence due to an illness, and he'll aim to bounce back against the Lakers on Sunday.