Naji Marshall News: Getting chance with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Marshall is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Marshall will get another look with the starting lineup in his first game back from a four-game suspension. The Xavier product also started his last appearance Dec. 27 against the Suns and was later involved in an on-court altercation, which led to the multi-game ban. It's worth noting that Marshall has reached the 20-point mark in two of eight starts this season.

