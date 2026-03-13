Naji Marshall News: Good to go Friday

Marshall (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Marshall will shed his questionable tag due to left foot soreness and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over five March appearances (two starts), the 28-year-old forward has averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest.