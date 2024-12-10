Naji Marshall News: Good to go Tuesday

Coach Jason Kidd said that Marshall (illness) will play under a minutes restriction in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Thunder, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 26-year-old will return to action after a four-game absence due to an illness, though Kidd expects he'll be limited to around 25 minutes. Over his last five outings (three starts), Marshall has averaged 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 25.4 minutes per contest.