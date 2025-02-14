Naji Marshall News: Leads bench in win
Marshall chipped in 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 victory over the Heat.
Marshall led the second unit in scoring while receiving extended run with several of the Mavericks' key contributors sidelined. The 27-year-old also came one rebound shy of his second double-double of the season. Over his last five outings, Marshall has averaged 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now