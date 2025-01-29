Naji Marshall News: Limited in return Wednesday

Marshall racked up five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 win over the Pelicans.

Marshall returned from a four-game absence as a result of an illness, playing limited minutes off the bench. While his production was also limited, he should be able to ramp up both moving forward, at least until Luka Doncic is cleared to return. Marshall has the ability to chip in across the board, albeit on low volume. Expect to see his playing time increase over the next couple of games as he recovers from what was a lengthy illness-related absence.