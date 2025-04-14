Naji Marshall News: Limited to 11 points Sunday

Marshall ended Sunday's 132-97 loss to the Grizzlies with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes.

Marshall didn't have his best performance Sunday, although to be fair, he was one of the few regulars who suited up for this regular-season finale and was limited to 28 minutes. He should see a steady role in the rotation during the postseason run, beginning with the matchup against the Kings on Wednesday, but he's likely to come off the bench if most of the frontcourt options are healthy.