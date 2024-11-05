Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Matches career high with 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Marshall accumulated 20 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 134-127 loss to the Pacers.

Marshall received additional playing time, surpassing the 30-minute mark for the first time this season. The fifth-year pro was only averaging 3.3 points through the first seven games of the season, so his elevated total was unexpected. For now, fantasy managers should consider this line as an outlier performance.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
