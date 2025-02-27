Naji Marshall News: Miserable shooting night in start

Marshall provided three points (1-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 103-96 victory over Charlotte.

Marshall joined the starting lineup in the absence of P.J. Washington (ankle) on Thursday, but the former struggled mightily from the field. However, Marshall was still able to chip in nine boards and six dimes to help offset the poor shooting night. The 27-year-old forward has now made 15 starts this season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes as a member of the first unit. If Washington remains out for Saturday's clash with the Bucks, Marshall should carry decent streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.