Naji Marshall News: Nearly double-doubles

Marshall supplied eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Nets.

The Mavericks are starting to get healthier, and that could limit Marshall's upside going forward -- Daniel Gafford returned Monday, and Dereck Lively (ankle) could be back this week. Plus, Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington seem to have put their injuries behind them. If Marshall can maintain a role with minutes in the mid-20s, however, he could still offer late-round fantasy appeal.