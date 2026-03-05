Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Marshall will come off the bench Thursday against the Magic.

Marshall will be utilized off the bench for the first time since Jan. 3. The Mavs evidently like what they've seen out of Khris Middleton in the first unit, so he'll run with the starters again Thursday evening.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Naji Marshall See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago