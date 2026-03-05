Naji Marshall News: Not starting Thursday
Marshall will come off the bench Thursday against the Magic.
Marshall will be utilized off the bench for the first time since Jan. 3. The Mavs evidently like what they've seen out of Khris Middleton in the first unit, so he'll run with the starters again Thursday evening.
