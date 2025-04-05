Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Not starting vs. Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Marshall is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Mavericks are going with P.J. Washington at the three, Anthony Davis at the four and Dereck Lively at center. Thus, Marshall will wait for his opportunity off the bench. Marshall is averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game when coming off the bench this season.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
