Naji Marshall News: Omitted from injury report

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 2:54pm

Marshall (foot) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Marshall exited last Thursday's loss to the Lakers due to a left foot strain, but he looks to be in the clear for Dallas' first outing post-All-Star break. Over his last nine appearances, Marshall has averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.

