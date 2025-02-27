Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Marshall is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of P.J. Washington (ankle), meaning he'll slot at power forward in a small-ball lineup with four shooters surrounding Moses Brown. This will be Marshall's 15th start of the season and is currently averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game in that role.

