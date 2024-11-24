Naji Marshall News: Reaches 20 points off bench in loss

Marshall accumulated 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Heat.

Marshall provided Dallas with another spark off the bench Sunday, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and concluding as one of three Mavericks with 20 or more points. Marshall has surpassed the 20-point mark in three contests, including in two straight outings.