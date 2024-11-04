Naji Marshall News: Records five assists
Marshall closed with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 win over the Magic.
Marshall dished out a season-best mark of five assists in the win. The veteran forward has had a minimal impact in fantasy leagues through six games this season, averaging 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 18.5 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now