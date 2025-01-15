Naji Marshall News: Scores 11 points Tuesday

Marshall ended Tuesday's 118-99 loss to the Nuggets with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes.

Marshall had an efficient performance from a shooting perspective, and while the final stat line wasn't encouraging, the regression in his numbers was somewhat expected due to the return of Kyrie Irving to the starting lineup. Marshall has still scored in double digits in four of his last five contests, averaging 12.2 points per game in that span.