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Naji Marshall News: Scores 17 points with seven boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Marshall produced 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Marshall, who was held to just five points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out. Marshall continues to alternate double-digit scoring games with single-digit stinkers, which makes him a tough guy to roster in standard fantasy leagues.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
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