Naji Marshall News: Scores 22 points off bench

Marshall posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets.

Marshall moved back to a bench role following Anthony Davis' return to the starting lineup, but that didn't stop him from being one of the top offensive weapons on the Mavericks' roster in this comfortable win. The former Xavier standout has scored at least 15 points in 11 games in a row, a stretch in which he's also reached the 20-point threshold eight times, including in four of the last five. He's averaging a solid 22.2 points per game over that 11-game stretch,