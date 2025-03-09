Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Season-best outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Marshall chipped in 34 points (13-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to Phoenix.

Marshall put together his best offensive performance of the season, doing it all for Dallas in Sunday's contest by leading all players in scoring, assists and rebounds while finishing one rebound shy of a triple-double. Marshall set a new season high in scoring while tying a season-best assist mark. He recorded his fourth double-double of the season, three of which have taken place in the last three contests.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
