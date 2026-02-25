Naji Marshall News: Solid all-around performance in win

Marshall recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 victory over the Nets.

Marshall turned in another well-rounded effort, recording his second 20-5-5 performance of the season, with the first coming Jan. 22 against the Warriors. The 28-year-old forward has scored in double digits in 18 of 22 games in the new year, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.5 minutes per game during that stretch.