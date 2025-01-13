Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Solid showing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Marshall chipped in 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Marshall has started in each of the Mavericks' last four games and has scored in double digits in three of those contests. He's set to experience an uptick in his fantasy value as long as he remains in a starting role, as he's posting averages of 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over that four-game stretch.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now