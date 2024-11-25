Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Starting Monday vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Marshall is in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Marshall will make his fifth start of the regular season Monday, his first since Nov. 12 against the Warriors. Marshall averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 27 minutes per game across his four starts.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now