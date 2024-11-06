Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Starting sans Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Marshall is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Marshall will fill in for P.J. Washington (knee) in the first unit, marking his first start since joining the Mavericks this offseason. Marshall saw a season-high 34 minutes Monday and delivered 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
