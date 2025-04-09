Fantasy Basketball
Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Starting vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 4:40pm

Marshall is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Mavericks are tweaking their lineup and won't have Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, with Marshall taking his place. He's been solid when starting in recent weeks, averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 13 starts since the beginning of March.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
