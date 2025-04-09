Naji Marshall News: Starting vs. LAL

Marshall is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Mavericks are tweaking their lineup and won't have Spencer Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, with Marshall taking his place. He's been solid when starting in recent weeks, averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 13 starts since the beginning of March.