Naji Marshall News: Stays hot in loss

Marshall totaled 32 points (12-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-111 loss to New Orleans.

Marshall certainly did his part in this one by leading the Mavs in scoring while finishing second on his club in both rebounds and assists. It's fair to categorize this two-day stretch as a major success for the Xavier product, who cruised to a 25-point showing Sunday against Cleveland. Marshall was averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his first six games of March heading into this back-to-back, so it's reassuring to see him find his groove, especially while playing alongside other key contributors such as Cooper Flagg and P.J. Washington.