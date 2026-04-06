Naji Marshall News: Stuffs stat sheet vs. LAL
Marshall recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers.
Even though Cooper Flagg stole the show with a 45-point performance, Marshall was efficient as a shooter and also left his mark in other categories -- he posted at least two tallies in four of the five major categories. Marshall is ending the season on a strong note and has scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances, averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in that stretch.
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