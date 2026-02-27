Naji Marshall headshot

Naji Marshall News: Tallies 36 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Marshall logged 36 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 42 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to the Kings.

Marshall put the Mavs on his shoulders Thursday evening, but his strong scoring effort wasn't enough to secure a victory. The 28-year-old was heavily featured due to the absences of Cooper Flagg (foot), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (ankle). Marshall set season highs in minutes and points, and he also secured his first double-double since Jan. 24.

Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks
