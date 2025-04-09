Naji Marshall News: Team-high eight assists Wednesday

Marshall ended with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Lakers.

Marshall functioned as Dallas' floor general Wednesday, handing out a team-high eight assists while the team chose not to deploy a traditional starting point guard. Marshall has flourished down the stretch while handling an expanded role for the injury-riddled Mavericks, posting averages of 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.9 minutes over his last 19 games.