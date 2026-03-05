Naji Marshall News: Will go vs. Orlando
Marshall (finger) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Marshall appeared to be trending in the right direction after being added to the injury report as probable ahead of Thursday's matchup, and the Mavs have since upgraded him to available after missing two straight games with a right finger contusion. Expect the 28-year-old to be back in the starting lineup in his return.
